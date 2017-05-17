ECB should exit extraordinary monetary policy soon - German deputy FinMin

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Deputy German Finance Minister Jens Spahn called on the European Central Bank to make sure its exit from extraordinary monetary policy does not happen too late and warned that there would be side effects if monetary policy did not normalise soon.

"The ECB should ensure that it does not exit its extraordinary monetary policy too late," Spahn told a conference on Transatlantic relations at the German foreign ministry on Wednesday. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Madeline Chambers)