Germany's Bundesbank says need solid finances for growth
September 29, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Bundesbank says need solid finances for growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Solid public finances are a key precondition for achieving economic growth, the head of Germany’s influential central bank said on Monday, undercoring a divide between the euro zone’s biggest country and the bloc’s central bank.

“Solid public finances are a precondition for sustainable economic growth and not a contradiction, as many suggest in the discussion over the still ongoing crisis in the euro zone,” Jens Weidmann told an audience in Berlin.

The comments from the president of the Bundesbank appear at odds with calls from ECB President Mario Draghi for governments to use their fiscal policies to bolster growth in the flagging euro zone economy.

Draghi told the Jackson Hole central bankers’ conference in late August: “It would be helpful for the overall stance of policy if fiscal policy could play a greater role alongside monetary policy, and I believe there is scope for this”.

Draghi added that there was leeway to achieve what he described as “a more growth-friendly composition of fiscal policies”. (Reporting By Annika Breidthardt; Writing by John O‘Donnell; Editing by Paul Carrel)

