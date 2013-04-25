FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel: ECB would have to raise rates if looking at Germany only
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 9:09 AM / in 4 years

Merkel: ECB would have to raise rates if looking at Germany only

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DRESDEN, Germany, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would have to raise interest rates if it were looking at Germany alone but it is in a difficult position because of the economic divergence in the currency bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“The ECB is in a difficult position. For Germany it would actually have to raise rates slightly at the moment, but for other countries it would have to do even more for more liquidity to be made available,” Merkel said at a banking conference, in an unusually outspoken comment on central bank policy.

