FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BayernLB says rejects Formula One boss Ecclestone's settlement offer
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

BayernLB says rejects Formula One boss Ecclestone's settlement offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German bank BayernLB said on Friday it had rejected a 25 million euro settlement offer by Bernie Ecclestone relating to the bank’s claims the Formula One boss collected commissions and undervalued its stake in the motor racing business.

“BayernLB has rejected Mr Ecclestone’s settlement offer,” a spokesman for the public-sector lender told Reuters.

This week a German court halted a bribery trial against Bernie Ecclestone in exchange for his paying a $100 million fee. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.