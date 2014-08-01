FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Settlement of German Ecclestone bribery case possible - court
August 1, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Settlement of German Ecclestone bribery case possible - court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A bribery trial against Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone that has been threatening his grip on the motor sport may end early, a spokeswoman for the Munich court said.

“It is possible that there will be a settlement,” a spokeswoman for the district court told Reuters on Friday, adding the court had told witnesses due to appear in the trial next week that they need not come.

Ecclestone, 83, went on trial in Munich in April over allegations he bribed a former German banker as part of the sale of a major stake in the motor sport business eight years ago.

If convicted, the British billionaire could face up to 10 years in jail and would have to cede control of a business he has built up over the past four decades. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

