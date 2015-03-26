German economic advisors hike 2015 growth forecast to 1.8 pct

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s panel of economic advisors raised their annual growth forecast for the German economy on Thursday to 1.8 percent for this year from its previous estimate of 1.0 percent, citing cheaper oil and a weaker euro.

“The oil price has fallen significantly since October 2014, which lifted households real income and improved consumption expenditure. At the same time German exports are stimulated by the devaluation of the euro,” the advisors said in a statement. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)