German economy to return to growth in Q1 - ECB's Asmussen
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

German economy to return to growth in Q1 - ECB's Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy will return to growth in the first quarter of this year after contracting in the final three months of 2012, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday, echoing similar comments he made to Reuters last week.

“Early indicators ... point to a swift recovery (in Germany) and I would expect that we will see a return to positive quarterly growth already in the first quarter of the year,” Asmussen said during a speech in Berlin.

Asmussen told Reuters in an interview on Friday that he expected German gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter to be “significantly better” than the 0.6 percent contraction in the fourth quarter.

