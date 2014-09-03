FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's financial assets shrank by 2.3 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's financial assets shrank by 2.3 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The value of Germany’s financial assets fell by 2.3 percent last year due to the restructuring of so-called bad banks, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday.

Stocks of cash, deposits, securities and loans and other accounts receivable amounted to around 550.5 billion euros at the end of last year - some 13.1 billion euros less than at the end of 2012, the office said.

That was largely due to developments at FMS Wertmanagement and Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA), which are winding down the assets of state-owned lenders Hypo Real Estate and WestLB respectively.

“They continued scaling back their portfolios and so further reduced their balance sheet total and stock of financial assets,” the office said in a statement.

That also reduced the government’s debt pile for the first time since 1950 - it fell by 1.5 percent to just under 2.04 trillion euros. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.