BDI association lifts forecast for German growth to 1.9 pct in 2016

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany's industry association BDI said on Thursday it raised its forecast for growth in Europe's biggest economy this year to 1.9 percent from previously 1.7 percent.

"The German economy is proceeding on its growth path," BDI head Ulrich Grillo said.

The improved forecast came after German industrial orders rose more than expected in August, allaying concerns that the German economy could be heading towards a sharp slowdown in the second half. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)