BERLIN, June 20 Germany's BDI industry
association on Tuesday confirmed its forecast that German
economic output would increase by around 1.5 percent this year
as exports pick up but it warned that Europe's largest economy
should not rest on its laurels.
"The good economic situation is not a free ticket to taking
a rest," said BDI President Dieter Kempf.
"Our success is due to a weak euro exchange rate, a moderate
oil price and the European Central Bank's expansive monetary
policy," he said, adding that Germany's influence on those
factors was limited.
Given global risks, the German economy needs to be made
resilient to crises so record tax revenues and budget surpluses
should not lead to tax cuts but rather be used to invest and to
reform tax legislation.
