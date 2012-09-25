German growth to slow in 2013 - BDI group

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest economy will continue to grow next year but at a slower pace than in 2012, Germany’s leading industry group BDI said on Tuesday.

BDI President Hans-Peter Keitel added that there was no reason to expect an economic slump next year despite ongoing worries about the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.

Earlier on Tuesday the group said it was sticking to its forecast of growth of about one percent for Germany this year. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Madeline Chambers)