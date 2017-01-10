BDI sees German growth of about 1.5 pct in 2017, frets over Trump

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Germany's BDI industry association sees growth of about 1.5 percent this year for Europe's biggest economy, with worries about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's trade policy and about Chinese state interference dampening expectations.

"In view of global political uncertainty ... future growth is anything but self-evident," BDI President Dieter Kempf said on Tuesday. The German government has not released growth figures for 2016, but in October the BDI forecast that the economy would grow by 1.9 percent.

The BDI said it expected German exports to increase by 2-3 percent in 2017 and the number of employed people to rise by up to half a million from last year's level of 43.5 million.

German industry will listen carefully when Donald Trump outlines his plans for his presidency, said the BDI. Kempf warned against any attempt to seal off the United States and limit free trade.

"This would damage the whole global economy and in particular the export-oriented German economy," he said, adding state interference from China was also a worry for German firms doing business in China. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrea Shalal)