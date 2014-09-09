FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Schaeuble: Germany to take on no new debt next year for first time since '69
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Schaeuble: Germany to take on no new debt next year for first time since '69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the government would refrain from net new borrowing next year for the first time since 1969 and defended efforts to consolidate the budget, saying Germany was still far from fulfilling EU growth rules.

Schaeuble also said Germany had to continue to focus on stability policies: “Anything else would lead to a crisis of confidence,” he said.

“That’s the last thing we need in Europe in the current situation,” he added, referring to crises in Syria, Ukraine and Iraq as well as the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

He said the government was working on creating better investment opportunities for insurance companies to invest in infrastructure projects.

Low unemployment levels and steady growth have produced record tax revenues in Germany, while low interest rates have reduced the financial burden of servicing the country’s federal debt load of 1.3 trillion euros.

This virtuous circle will allow the government to cover an estimated 300 billion euros in spending next year without issuing new bonds - the first time it would do so since 1969. (Reporting Michelle Martin and Erik Kirschbaum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.