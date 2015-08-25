FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German budget surplus stood at 1.4 pct/GDP in H1 2015
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 25, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

German budget surplus stood at 1.4 pct/GDP in H1 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s budget surplus stood at 21.1 billion euros ($24.41 billion), or 1.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), in the first half of 2015, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Roughly half of the surplus came from the federal budget, which was boosted by a 4.4 billion euro windfall from the sale of mobile phone frequencies.

State and local governments, as well as the social security system, also registered surpluses.

$1 = 0.8645 euros Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
