Bundesbank says German economy to hold steady for rest of year
October 20, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Bundesbank says German economy to hold steady for rest of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s economic output in the third quarter of the year is likely to be the same or slightly better than the previous three-month period, the country’s central bank said in its monthly report on Monday.

Citing high employment and rising wages as compensating for a slight dip in industry, the Bundesbank said: “The total economic result should be on the level of the second quarter or even slightly higher”.

The central bank predicted that the year would end on a similar note.

“Given the weak orders and the downbeat mood among companies, the outlook for the final quarter of the year is similarly modest.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)

