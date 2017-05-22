FRANKFURT May 22 German's relatively robust
growth will continue throughout the spring, supported by strong
demand for industrial goods, high construction activity and
buoyant private consumption, the Bundesbank said on Monday.
Europe's largest economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first
quarter, faster than the United States and most European peers.
"The strong growth of the German economy will probably
continue in the spring of 2017," the German central bank said in
its monthly report.
Demand for industrial products should come from abroad, the
Bundesbank said, supported by an economic upturn in most parts
of the world, with firms likely investing more in equipment and
machinery.
"The construction sector is likely to continue to flourish,
and the service sectors are likely to continue their expansion,"
the central bank added.
All together, this should have a positive effect on
household income and the labour market, leading to a strong rise
in private consumption, which could remain an important
cornerstone of the upturn.
