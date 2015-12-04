Bundesbank sticks to 2016 growth outlook for Germany

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundesbank maintained its growth forecast for this year and next on Friday as Europe’s largest economy benefits from strong domestic demand.

In bi-annual projections, the bank said it expected the economy to expand by 1.7 pct in 2015 and 1.8 percent in 2016. For 2017, it revised up its forecast to 1.7 percent from its previous estimate of 1.5 percent.

“Driving factors here are the favourable labour market situation and strong growth in real available incomes of private households,” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement.

He added that an expected recovery in key markets outside the euro zone as well as stronger growth in the single currency bloc should create good conditions for the German economy in the next few years.