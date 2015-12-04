FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesbank sticks to 2016 growth outlook for Germany
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 8:01 AM / in 2 years

Bundesbank sticks to 2016 growth outlook for Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundesbank maintained its growth forecast for this year and next on Friday as Europe’s largest economy benefits from strong domestic demand.

In bi-annual projections, the bank said it expected the economy to expand by 1.7 pct in 2015 and 1.8 percent in 2016. For 2017, it revised up its forecast to 1.7 percent from its previous estimate of 1.5 percent.

“Driving factors here are the favourable labour market situation and strong growth in real available incomes of private households,” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement.

He added that an expected recovery in key markets outside the euro zone as well as stronger growth in the single currency bloc should create good conditions for the German economy in the next few years.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.