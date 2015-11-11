Germany's Schaeuble tells central bankers loose policy carries risks

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned central bankers on Wednesday that loose monetary policies risked creating false incentives and eroding countries’ willingness to reform their economies.

“I have great respect for the independence of the central bank,” Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin on European integration.

“But I tell the central bankers again and again that their monetary policy decisions also have a moral-hazard dimension.”