UPDATE 1-German construction industry sees 2.5 pct growth in 2016

(Adds industry’s outlook and details on refugee housing)

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s construction industry expects 2.5 percent sales growth next year, a faster rise than this year, helped by a boom in new apartment building and housing demand from migrants, an industry group said on Tuesday.

The BvB federal construction industry association estimates that sales will hit 235 billion euros ($252.30 billion) next year and sees 2.0 percent growth this year.

This year, some 265,000 residential apartments are expected to be built, some 20,000 more than last year, it said. The refugee crisis would contribute to rising demand for property in future.

The industry wants more government funding for social housing and has put forward an idea to build purpose-designed houses for refugees and lower-income families.

The purpose-designed homes would be ready to be occupied in only six months, habitable for up to 40 years, and at around 1,500 euros per square meter would cost only half as much as the container homes in which many refugees are currently housed.

“The prospects continue to be good,” said the association. “The conditions for building new apartments - such as stable employment, rising income and low financing costs - remain intact and will continue in 2016,” said the association.

But the industry’s outlook for the next 20 years is less optimistic, said Hans-Hartwig Loewenstein, president of the Central Association of the German Construction Industry.

“Germany’s construction businesses don’t trust the current calm. In the long run, expectations aren’t too rosy and the next recession will hit for sure,” he told a news conference. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Tina Bellon; Editing by Tom Heneghan)