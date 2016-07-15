German residential building permits up 31 percent Jan-May

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - The number of German residential building permits jumped by 31 percent to over 148,000 in the first five months of 2016, data showed on Friday, suggesting construction will continue to support growth in Europe’s largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said authorities issued permits for 127.140 new residential buildings and approved construction work at 21.251 existing buildings.

Approvals for the ‘hostel residences’ sub-category of homes, which also includes shelters for refugees and asylum seekers, more than tripled to 10,287 compared to the first five months in the previous year.

The total of 148,391 marked an increase of 31 percent on the year. It was the highest number of approvals granted in the first five months since 2000, showing that last year’s positive trend in the construction sector is set to continue in 2016.

With borrowing costs at record lows, a growing number of Germans are flocking to property. Higher state spending on social housing, also to accommodate a record-influx of migrants, is giving the construction sector an additional push. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)