German construction industry sees 5 pct sales rise in 2017

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - German construction industry associations expect sales in the sector to rise by 5 percent this year in Europe's biggest economy and hit a 20-year record versus growth of 5.8 percent in 2016.

"The German construction industry is heading into 2017 with great confidence," said the leaders of the Deutsche Bauindustrie and Deutsche Baugewerbe in a statement. "As seen last year, the driver will be residential construction with growth of 7 percent."

The number of employees in the sector will rise by around 10,000 this year, said the associations. They said the main risk to the sector was a looming shortage of skilled workers. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrea Shalal)