BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Germany's HDB construction association said on Wednesday the sector was doing better than expected at the beginning of the year and that it had raised its sales growth forecast for the full year to 6 percent in nominal terms from 5 percent previously.

"For 2018, we expect a further rise in sales of 5.5 percent," the HDB added in a statement. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)