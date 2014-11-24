FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German construction orders fall for 4th consecutive month
November 24, 2014

German construction orders fall for 4th consecutive month

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - German construction orders fell 2.4 percent on the year in September, their fourth consecutive monthly fall, and orders for the first nine months of 2014 were down 0.6 percent on the same period a year earlier, Statistics Office data showed on Monday.

Construction had a strong start to the year thanks to an unusually mild winter, but orders plunged 11.9 percent in June and have fallen every month since, though the rate of decline has slowed. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

