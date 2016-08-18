UPDATE 2-German residential building permits up 30 pct in first half

* Number of new building permits highest since 2000

* Construction to support growth in coming months (Adds criticism from German trade groups)

By Michael Nienaber

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New residential building permits issued in Germany increased by nearly a third in the first half of 2016 to more than 182,000, data showed on Thursday, a sign that construction may help to reinvigorate growth in Europe's largest economy.

Demand for real estate is soaring in Germany as job security improves and borrowing costs reach record lows. Increased state spending on social housing, not least to accommodate a record influx of migrants, is giving construction an additional push.

Permits were issued for 156,986 new residential buildings and approved construction work at 25,834 existing buildings, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Approvals for the 'hostel residences' sub-category, which also includes shelters for asylum seekers, nearly trebled from the first half of 2015, to 12,400.

The total of 182,820 permits represented a year-on-year increase of 30.4 percent and was the highest first-half total since 2000, suggesting that construction and furnishing firms can expect fresh orders in the coming months.

However, the increase in permits remained under the level required, according to Axel Gedaschko, president of the GdW umbrella group for German housing and real esate groups. He cited a continuing shortage of affordable land for new construction.

A second group, the BFW lobby group for German housing associations, also said the biggest increase was for hostel residences, which would not solve the broader housing shortage.

Construction investment soared in the first quarter, making the sector one of the biggest contributors to an overall growth rate of 0.7 percent in the first three months of the year.

But building activity dropped in the following three months and overall economic growth slowed to 0.4 percent in the second quarter. The lower output has been attributed to a mild winter, which meant construction work was brought forward, and with it the usual spring recovery.

MORE HOMES NEEDED

The latest data indicated, however, that investment in residential building will pick up again in the coming months.

Even before the refugee numbers started to increase last year, urban areas lacked an estimated 800,000 affordable flats. With demand outstripping supply, property prices and rents have soared in cities like Berlin, Hamburg and Munich.

Property experts say that at least 350,000 new homes are needed every year until 2020 to cope with a drastic shortage of affordable housing, caused by growth in the urban population and aggravated by a record influx of refugees.

Housing Minister Barbara Hendricks has said Germany should meet that goal, and the government has decided to more than double its funding for subsidised housing to some 1 billion euros this year, and raise it again to 1.5 billion euros in 2017 and 2018.

In 2015, the number of residential building permits stood at nearly 310,000, the highest in 15 years, and the number of completed residential units rose 1 percent to 248,000. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Larry King)