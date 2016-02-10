FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German firms positive going for 2016, export expectations up-DIHK
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 10, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

German firms positive going for 2016, export expectations up-DIHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German companies view their business situation as being as good as never before and export expectations are improving in the industrial sector after a subdued outlook late last year, Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Wednesday.

“Companies view their current business situation on the whole as being as good as never before,” DIHK said, publishing a survey of member businesses.

DIHK stuck to its forecast of 1.3 percent growth for Europe’s biggest economy this year, lower than the government’s 1.7 percent outlook, which was revised down last month from 1.8 percent due largely to a slowdown in emerging markets.

The Chambers of Commerce said that export expectations in the industrial sector were improving again, but investment plans were up only slightly. Many companies expressed a willingness to make new hires. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.