FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-German firms' outlook for 2012 improved-DIHK
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 30, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German firms' outlook for 2012 improved-DIHK

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Following are the results from
the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce's (DIHK) latest
thrice-yearly survey published on Wednesday, including previous
surveys for comparison. 	
    More than 25,000 member companies were polled between April
and the beginning of May. The DIHK said 30 percent of the
participants were from industry, another 22 percent in commerce,
a further 41 percent in services with the remaining 7 percent
from the construction sector. 	
    The survey's "balance" reading strips out all "satisfactory"
or "same" responses, and gauges simply the difference between
the percentage of upbeat and skeptical participants. 	
    	
     	
                                MAY 2012  FEB 2012   OCT 2011  	
 1. CURRENT CONDITIONS 	
    Good                          42         46       46   	
    Satisfactory                  48         45       45   	
    Poor                          10          9        9   	
    Balance                       32         37       37   	
	
     	
 2. BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 	
    Better                        25         22       23   	
    Same                          61         61       61   	
    Worse                         14         17       16   	
    Balance                       11          5        7  	
      	
     	
 3. EXPORT EXPECTATIONS  	
    Higher                        33         31       30   	
    Same                          56         55       57   	
    Lower                         11         14       13   	
    Balance                       22         17       17  	
     	
 4. INVESTMENT PLANS 	
    Higher                        27         26       27   	
    Same                          57         56       58   	
    Lower                         16         18       15   	
    Balance                       11          8       12  	
     	
 5. EMPLOYMENT 	
    Higher                        20         19       19   	
    Same                          69         70       71   	
    Lower                         11         11       10   	
    Balance                        9          8        9	
    	
    GROWTH FORECASTS                            2012  	
    GDP growth                                  +1.3	
    Private consumption                         +1.3  	
    Public spending                             +1.3  	
    Gross capital investment                    +2.8  	
    Equipment investment                        +3.0	
    Other                                       +5.0  	
    Buildings                                   +2.5	
    Exports                                     +4.0  	
    Imports                                     +5.0  	
  	
    UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS  	
         - average jobless, in millions  	
                             2011        2011 	
                             2.98        2.83	
	
 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.