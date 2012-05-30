TABLE-German firms' outlook for 2012 improved-DIHK

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Following are the results from the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce's (DIHK) latest thrice-yearly survey published on Wednesday, including previous surveys for comparison. More than 25,000 member companies were polled between April and the beginning of May. The DIHK said 30 percent of the participants were from industry, another 22 percent in commerce, a further 41 percent in services with the remaining 7 percent from the construction sector. The survey's "balance" reading strips out all "satisfactory" or "same" responses, and gauges simply the difference between the percentage of upbeat and skeptical participants. MAY 2012 FEB 2012 OCT 2011 1. CURRENT CONDITIONS Good 42 46 46 Satisfactory 48 45 45 Poor 10 9 9 Balance 32 37 37 2. BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS Better 25 22 23 Same 61 61 61 Worse 14 17 16 Balance 11 5 7 3. EXPORT EXPECTATIONS Higher 33 31 30 Same 56 55 57 Lower 11 14 13 Balance 22 17 17 4. INVESTMENT PLANS Higher 27 26 27 Same 57 56 58 Lower 16 18 15 Balance 11 8 12 5. EMPLOYMENT Higher 20 19 19 Same 69 70 71 Lower 11 11 10 Balance 9 8 9 GROWTH FORECASTS 2012 GDP growth +1.3 Private consumption +1.3 Public spending +1.3 Gross capital investment +2.8 Equipment investment +3.0 Other +5.0 Buildings +2.5 Exports +4.0 Imports +5.0 UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS - average jobless, in millions 2011 2011 2.98 2.83 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)