UPDATE 1-German exports to bottom out this year -trade body

* DIHK says export growth to halve to 4 pct this year

* Sees pick-up to 6 pct in 2013 as euro crisis eases

* Sees strong growth in sales to BRICs, east Europe

By Sarah Marsh and Rene Wagner

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Growth in sales of German goods and services abroad will halve this year but pick up again in 2013, Germany’s leading trade association said on Thursday, as its exporters make further inroads into markets outside the struggling euro zone.

The Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), which has trade offices in 86 countries, said it expected export growth to drop to 4 percent in 2012 due to the recession in the euro zone, Germany’s biggest market.

The rate would rebound to 6 percent next year, as the single currency bloc started to revive on the back of reforms.

Foreign sales have traditionally been the main growth driver for Germany’s economy, which expanded 0.3 percent in the second quarter.

Domestic consumption has gathered momentum as unemployment has fallen, but the jury is still out on whether the economy can ride out Europe’s debt crisis without slipping into reverse gear.

“The slowing (commercial) momentum is above all due to the ....crisis,” DIHK trade expert Volker Treier said, noting that exports grew 8.2 percent in 2011 and 13.7 percent in 2010, picking up after a 13.6 percent drop in 2009.

“Many (euro zone) states are being obliged to cut spending and raise taxes, which is dampening growth at least temporarily.”

Data last week showed exports fell 1.5 percent overall on the month in June, with sales to euro zone members - where eye-watering budget cuts have crippled demand in the likes of Spain and Italy - dropping 3.0 percent on the year.

But trade with partners further afield is expanding fast.

“Overall, Germany’s export economy is helped by the fact that it is strongly positioned in the world’s growth markets,” the DIHK said, noting the weak euro was a boon for business.

CHINA SLOWDOWN

The DIHK said exports to eastern Europe as well as Turkey and Russia would grow the fastest, up 30 percent in 2013. Exports to South America and the Middle East would grow more than 10 percent.

Demand for environmental and medical technology as well as engineering would grow especially robustly.

The share of German exports going to the world’s four biggest developing economies, Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC), will have grown from 4.5 percent in 2000 to around 15 percent next year, the DIHK said.

Nonetheless, German manufacturers are also feeling the effects of a slowdown in China, the destination for around 7 percent of German exports.

BASF, the world’s top chemicals maker, won no major orders from China this year and Siemens, Europe’s biggest engineering conglomerate, said major sales there were becoming rare.

In Europe, the economy would develop slightly better from 2013 onwards if the current path of reforms was continued, the DIHK said.

“The EU remains the most important market for German exports. A revival of business in the region would have an immediate impact on companies,” the DIHK said.

Roughly 40 percent of the country’s exports go to its partners in the single currency zone and 60 percent to those in the broader European Union.

It said import growth would nearly halve this year to 4 percent, also picking up to 6 percent next year and breaking the 1 trillion euro turnover mark for the first time.

“The robust economic situation here due to solid domestic demand and stable labour market is proving to be an anchor for Europe,” the DIHK said. “Germany is after all the most important export market for 18 countries in the EU.”