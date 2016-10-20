FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Germany's DIHK lifts growth forecast to 1.9 pct for 2016
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

Germany's DIHK lifts growth forecast to 1.9 pct for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Germany's DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce has raised its 2016 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy to 1.9 percent from a previous estimate of 1.5 percent, but said the longer-term outlook was clouded.

The survey of some 27,000 members indicated that 22 percent of companies expect the business climate to improve, compared with 25 percent in spring, it said on Thursday.

It cited rising oil prices and sluggish global growth as factors for the fall in expectations, which was leading to "a drop of confidence in all branches of the economy."

DIHK said it expected growth of 1.2 pct in 2017.

"Weak growth in many regions of the world and political crises are further weighing on the outlook of exporters," it said in a statement. "Investments are lacking worldwide and this is having an impact on German exports".

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
