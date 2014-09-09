FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says ECB has basically exhausted its toolbox
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says ECB has basically exhausted its toolbox

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is doing what it can to help the flagging euro zone economy but it has basically run out of tools, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

“It’s no good to hold the central bank responsible for growth and jobs - it’s doing what it can but it has basically exhausted its tools, as you can see from current developments,” he told Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“Cheap money can’t force growth either - otherwise we’d have no problems now,” he said.

Last week the ECB cut interest rates to a record low and launched a new scheme to push money into the euro zone economy. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Erik Kirschbaum)

