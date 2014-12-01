FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German engineering orders rise 7 pct y/y in Oct - VDMA
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 1, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

German engineering orders rise 7 pct y/y in Oct - VDMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German engineering orders rose 7 percent year-on-year in October, driven by a 9 percent surge in foreign orders, the VDMA engineering association said on Monday.

“German industry seems to be stronger than was expected only a few weeks ago,” VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers said in a statement.

Despite two consecutive months of robust gains however, Wiechers said it was too early to talk about a strong recovery following a stagnation in orders in the summer months.

For the three-month August to October period, orders were also up 7 percent compared to the prior year. In October, domestic orders rose 1 percent. (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

