German trade body sees record exports in 2015 despite China, VW
October 27, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

German trade body sees record exports in 2015 despite China, VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s BGA wholesalers and exporters body raised its forecast for export growth for this year, saying demand from Europe and the United States would offset weaker emerging markets and any negative impact from Volkswagen’s emissions scandal.

The BGA said on Tuesday it expects exports to rise by up to 6 percent this year and imports to increase by 4 percent.

“Both exports and imports will hit new records,” said the BGA in a statement. Growth would continue thanks to robust demand from Europe and the United States, which is expected to more than compensate for a slowdown in China.

“There will be no long-term damage to the good reputation of German products through the VW scandal,” said the BGA, adding German industry was made up of more than one big car company and that many small companies, many family-owned, were not affected. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
