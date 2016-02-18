German exports to Russia likely to drop 5 pct this year, trade body says

BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German exports to Russia are likely to fall 5 percent this year after plummeting almost 30 percent in 2015 because of sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and low oil prices, the head of foreign trade at Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce said.

“Political tensions are taking their toll on the economy,” Volker Treier told Reuters. That, combined with low oil prices, has almost halved German exports to Russia in the last two years to a value of around 21 billion euros ($23.39 billion) now, he said.

Germany’s engineering, automobile and food businesses have been hit particularly hard, he said. ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Larry King)