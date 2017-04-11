FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
German GDP growth seen topping estimates in 2017, 2018 - sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 4 months ago

German GDP growth seen topping estimates in 2017, 2018 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Germany's leading economic institutes have raised their forecasts for economic growth to 1.5 percent in 2017 from 1.4 percent, and to 1.8 percent in 2018, according to sources familiar with new projections due to be released on Wednesday.

The institutes had previously estimated that Germany's gross domestic product - which grew by 1.9 percent in 2016 - would expand by 1.6 percent in 2018.

The institutes also project continued increases in employment, with the total workforce expected to increase by 1 million people in both 2017 and 2018, said the sources.

Reporting by Rene Wagner and Klaus Lauer; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.