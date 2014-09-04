FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German growth may just miss 1.8 pct f'cast - sources
September 4, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

German growth may just miss 1.8 pct f'cast - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German growth may just miss the 1.8 percent currently forecast by the government this year, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told leading conservative lawmakers in a meeting on Thursday, according to participants.

Schaeuble said whether or not the target could be reached depended on how the economy, which shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, fared in the second half of the year. The government’s goal to have a balanced budget, however, was not in danger, the sources at the meeting said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

