German econ min: low oil price, euro will help in short-term

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday he expects low oil prices and the weak euro to help the economy in the short-term but not over the long-term.

“We can probably expect those two conditions - oil prices and exchange rates - to help us for one or two years or perhaps a bit longer,” Gabriel said at an industry event in Berlin.

“We should not think that this will be the case in the long-term,” he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)