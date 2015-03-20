FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German econ min: low oil price, euro will help in short-term
March 20, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

German econ min: low oil price, euro will help in short-term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday he expects low oil prices and the weak euro to help the economy in the short-term but not over the long-term.

“We can probably expect those two conditions - oil prices and exchange rates - to help us for one or two years or perhaps a bit longer,” Gabriel said at an industry event in Berlin.

“We should not think that this will be the case in the long-term,” he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)

