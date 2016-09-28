German econ min sees 2016, 2017 growth comparable to 1.7 pct in 2015

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday said he expected growth in Europe's largest economy in 2016 and 2017 to be comparable to the 1.7 percent expansion Germany achieved in 2015.

"We expect comparable numbers this year and next," Gabriel told an event for medium-sized businesses.

Germany's leading economic institutes on Wednesday revised up their 2016 growth forecast to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent, several sources familiar with a report due to be presented to the government told Reuters on Wednesday.

The institutes revised down their estimate for 2017 growth to 1.4 percent from their previous forecast of 1.5 percent, the sources said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)