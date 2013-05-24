FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private consumption helps Germany to meager growth in Q1
May 24, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

Private consumption helps Germany to meager growth in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Berlin, May 24 (Reuters) - Private consumption helped
Germany eke out meager economic growth of 0.1 in the first
quarter of the year, compensating for declines in exports and
investment in Europe's largest economy, data showed on Friday.
    The seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Statistics
Office confirmed an earlier flash estimate showing Germany's
gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1 percent on the quarter
and shrank by 1.4 percent on the year in the first quarter.
    Private consumption added 0.4 percentage points to GDP in
the first quarter, while gross capital investment deducted 0.3
percentage points. Foreign trade added 0.1 percentage points as
exports fell but imports dropped even more rapidly.

