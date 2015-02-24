FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domestic demand propels Q4 expansion in German economy
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Domestic demand propels Q4 expansion in German economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Stronger domestic demand drove growth in Europe’s largest economy in the fourth quarter while foreign trade and gross capital investment also helped, data from Germany’s Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Seasonally-adjusted data confirmed an earlier flash estimate showing that German gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.7 percent on the quarter between October and December.

Domestic demand added 0.5 percentage points to GDP in the fourth quarter, while foreign trade contributed 0.2 percentage points. Gross capital investment provided a boost of 0.2 percentage points. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.