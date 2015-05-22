FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Domestic demand drives German Q1 growth as foreign trade weighs
May 22, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Domestic demand drives German Q1 growth as foreign trade weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Domestic demand was the main driver of German growth in the first quarter but foreign trade, which has traditionally propelled Europe’s largest economy, was a drag, data from Germany’s statistics office showed on Friday.

Seasonally-adjusted data confirmed an earlier flash estimate showing that German gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.3 percent on the quarter between January and March.

Domestic demand contributed 0.5 percentage points to GDP growth while foreign trade subtracted 0.2 percentage points.

Gross capital investment added 0.3 percentage points. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin)

