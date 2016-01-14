FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German GDP grew 1.7 pct in 2015, strongest rate in 4 years
January 14, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

German GDP grew 1.7 pct in 2015, strongest rate in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The German economy expanded by 1.7 percent in 2015, a slight improvement on the previous year and the strongest rate in four years, a preliminary estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Europe’s largest economy is benefiting from strong private consumption and higher state spending, compensating for a weaker contribution from trade amid a slowdown in emerging markets.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.6 percent for 2015. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

