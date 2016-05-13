German EconMin expects weaker growth in Q2 after strong Q1

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - German economic growth is likely to slow in the second quarter, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, dampening expectations after data showed output had more than doubled in the first quarter to hit its highest level in two years.

“After a positive start to 2016 German economic growth is likely to slowdown, because the usual spring recovery is set to be weaker due to the milder weather in the first quarter,” the ministry said.

The ministry said a slow recovery path for the global economy remains a threat to German growth.

Germany more than doubled its economic growth rate in the first quarter of 2016 as higher state and household spending, as well as rising investment on construction and capital goods offset a drag from foreign trade, preliminary data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)