Weak investment and trade drive Q2 contraction in German economy

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Weak investment spending and slow trade led the German economy to contract for the first time in over a year in the second quarter, data showed on Monday. Germany's Federal Statistics Office confirmed an earlier flash estimate showing a 0.2 percent contraction in seasonally-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) on the quarter between April and June. Gross capital investment fell by 2.3 percent and construction investment dropped by 4.2 percent, in part due to a mild winter which boosted building activity in the first quarter. Foreign trade, traditionally the driver of German economic growth, subtracted 0.2 percentage points from growth while private consumption and inventories made a positive contribution. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)