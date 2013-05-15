FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Q1 German GDP +0.1 pct q/q, -1.4 y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics
Office published the following provisional gross domestic
product (GDP) data on Wednesday.  
    All figures show percentage changes. Previously reported
figures are in brackets 
     
REAL GERMAN GDP        Q/Q              Y/Y  
     Q1 2013           +0.1             -1.4
     Q4 2012           -0.7 (-0.6)       0.0 (+0.1) 
     Q3 2012           +0.2             +0.4  
     Q2 2012           +0.2 (+0.3)      +0.5  
     Q1 2012           +0.6 (+0.5)      +1.8 (+1.7)  
     Q4 2011           -0.1             +1.4  
     Q3 2011           +0.4             +2.6  
     Q2 2011           +0.5             +3.1  
     Q1 2011           +1.2             +5.2  
      
 
    NOTES: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal
affects and the number of working days. The mid-range forecast
of 35 economists polled by Reuters was for GDP to grow by 0.3
percent on a quarterly basis in the October-December period
.

