TABLE-Q1 German GDP +0.1 pct q/q, -1.4 y/y

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics Office published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP) data on Wednesday. All figures show percentage changes. Previously reported figures are in brackets REAL GERMAN GDP Q/Q Y/Y Q1 2013 +0.1 -1.4 Q4 2012 -0.7 (-0.6) 0.0 (+0.1) Q3 2012 +0.2 +0.4 Q2 2012 +0.2 (+0.3) +0.5 Q1 2012 +0.6 (+0.5) +1.8 (+1.7) Q4 2011 -0.1 +1.4 Q3 2011 +0.4 +2.6 Q2 2011 +0.5 +3.1 Q1 2011 +1.2 +5.2 NOTES: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal affects and the number of working days. The mid-range forecast of 35 economists polled by Reuters was for GDP to grow by 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis in the October-December period .