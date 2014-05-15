FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German growth doubles in Q1, driven by domestic demand
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

German growth doubles in Q1, driven by domestic demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - German economic growth doubled to 0.8 percent quarter on quarter in the first three months of 2014 thanks to domestic demand and mild weather, the Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Preliminary data showed Europe’s largest economy grew by 2.5 percent on the year in the January-March period. The government has said it expects domestic demand to drive growth of 1.8 percent this year.

“Positive impulses came ... exclusively from within the country,” the Statistics Office said in a statement. “By contrast, foreign trade put the brakes on economic growth.”

The Statistics Office confirmed quarterly growth in the last three months of 2013 of 0.4 percent and year-on-year growth of 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.