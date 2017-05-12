FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economy grew by 0.6 pct in first quarter of 2017
May 12, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 3 months ago

German economy grew by 0.6 pct in first quarter of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - The German economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017, driven by higher investment in construction, machinery and equipment, robust household and state spending as well as strong exports, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

The GDP growth figure for the first three months of the year was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Unadjusted data showed the economy grew by 1.7 percent on the year in the first quarter, also in line with the consensus forecast.

The quarterly growth rate for the fourth quarter was confirmed at 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

