BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
NUREMBERG, Germany Feb 9 Private consumption will probably increase by 1.5 percent in real terms in Germany, Europe's largest economy, this year but the economy faces risks including Brexit and uncertainty about the new U.S. government, the GfK institute said on Thursday,
Household spending has become a key pillar of support for the German economy as exports, its traditional growth driver, have slowed. Strong private consumption helped the economy grow by 1.9 percent in 2016, the strongest rate in half a decade.
GfK said elections in several EU countries as well as inflation were also risks this year. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing