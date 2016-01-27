FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German consumer morale holds steady heading into February
January 27, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

German consumer morale holds steady heading into February

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - German consumer morale held
steady going into February as shoppers felt more upbeat about
the outlook for Europe's largest economy and more inclined to
splash out but were less optimistic about their future income, a
survey showed on Wednesday.
    The consumer sentiment of the GfK market research group,
which is based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, was unchanged at
9.4 heading into February. That beat the Reuters consensus
forecast for a reading of 9.3.
    "Despite a number of risks, including the threat of
terrorist attacks and the refugee crisis, consumers still
believe that the German economy will continue to grow modestly
in the next few months," GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl said.
    Preliminary data showed the German economy expanded by 1.7
percent in 2015, its strongest rate in four years, fuelled by
private consumption and a record influx of more than a million
migrants last year, which pushed state spending higher. It is
expected to grow by around the same amount this year.
    The GfK survey showed that consumers felt more downbeat
about their earnings for the next 12 months but income
expectations remained high overall, thanks to rising wages and
low inflation.
    Annual harmonised German inflation eased to 0.2 percent in
December and the rate for the whole of 2015 was 0.1 percent, its
lowest level on record. 
    Germans became more willing to spend as the robust labour
market gave them the confidence to make big purchases. They are
also benefitting from rising wages and cheaper oil, which means
they have spare cash as they spend less on gasoline and heating
their homes.
    In addition, low interest rates make saving an unattractive
option.
         
                                 FEB 16    JAN 16    FEB 15
 Consumer climate                9.4       9.4       9.3
 Consumer climate components     JAN 16    DEC 15    JAN 15
 - willingness to buy            52.7      49.0      57.4
 - income expectations           47.2      50.8      47.8
 - business cycle expectations   4.2       2.9       22.5
 
    NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the 
development of real private consumption in the following month. 
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth 
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in 
comparison with the same period a year ago. 
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator 
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private 
consumption. 
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance 
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?" 
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations 
about the development of household finances in the coming 12 
months. 
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects 
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic 
situation in the next 12 months. 
    

 (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Larry King)

