By Joseph Nasr
| BERLIN, June 29
BERLIN, June 29 The mood among German consumers
rose to its highest level in almost 16 years heading into July,
a survey showed on Thursday, supporting expectations that
private consumption will contribute strongly to growth this
year.
The consumer sentiment indicator, published by the
Nuremberg-based GfK institute and based on a survey of around
2,000 Germans, rose to 10.6 going into July, the highest level
since October 2001.
A Reuters poll had expected an unchanged reading of 10.4,
from last month, also a near 16-year high.
GfK linked the high reading to income expectations reaching
their highest level since reunification in 1990 as Germany's
robust labour market continues to fuel consumption and growth.
"The positive outlook for income growth among consumers is
primarily based on the excellent condition of the labor market,"
GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl said in a statement. "Employment is
still growing noticeably. The number of people in employment is
expected to rise by more than half a million this year."
Consumers also held very positive expectations of the
economy, with a sub-index measuring their economic outlook
reaching its highest level in almost three years.
"Consumers believe that the boom in Germany is gaining
traction despite global economic risks," Buerkl said. "A weak
euro, low oil prices and the European Central Bank's expansive
monetary policy all ensure that the economic engine continues to
gain pace."
He added that consumers appear unfazed by risks to the
economy linked to possible U.S. trade restrictions and the
beginning of divorce talks between Britain and the European
Union.
The Ifo economic institute said last week that vibrant
domestic demand and strong export growth fueled by a recovery in
the euro zone will boost growth in Germany this year and next,
raising its 2017 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy.
Ifo raised its growth forecast to 1.8 percent from 1.5
percent, adding that risks linked to Brexit negotiations and
possible protectionist policies by U.S. President Donald Trump
have receded since the start of the year.
"An increasingly stable labour market with bright prospects
for employment is the primary reason for the very good tendency
to buy," said Buerkl. "In addition, little fear of losing
employment makes for a more secure basis to plan for the
future."
