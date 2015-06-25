German consumers gloomier going into July-GfK

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German shoppers became more cautious for the first time since October as they headed into July, with alarm about Greece sapping consumers’ confidence, GfK market research group said on Thursday.

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, dropped to 10.1 going into July from 10.2 in June, below the Reuters consensus forecast for an unchanged reading of 10.2.

Rolf Buerkl, an analyst at GfK, said up until now it had seemed that talks on finding a solution to the Greek debt crisis would not have a lasting impact on confidence but a Greek exit from the euro zone had now become plausible.

“This raises doubts in consumers’ minds, because the consequences of Greece’s departure cannot be predicted at the moment,” he said, adding that even the prospect of stronger German economic growth in the second quarter could not counter that.

The German economy expanded by 0.3 percent in early 2015 and many economists expect it to grow faster between April and June.

GfK said the wrangling over Greek finances and the increasing prospect of default “could cause the motor for consumption, which has been running at top speed, to stutter”.

The GfK survey showed Germans felt more optimistic about their future income than at any point since Germany reunified in 1990 thanks to high employment and strong negotiated pay hikes.

GfK said workers could expect their wages to increase by around 3 percent this year and given that inflation is below 1 percent, there will be a noticeable increase in disposable income.

Shoppers felt less willing to make purchases, with GfK saying this could be due to uncertainty, but their inclination to spend remained at a high level overall.

Private consumption has taken over from exports as Germany’s main growth driver and GfK said it would remain a major economic support despite its slightly weaker mood among shoppers.

Other recent sentiment indicators have also shown softer business and investor morale.

JULY 15 JUNE 15 JULY 14 Consumer climate 10.1 10.2 8.9 Consumer climate components JUNE 15 MAY 15 JUNE 14 - willingness to buy 57.0 62.6 53.2 - income expectations 57.2 52.0 47.2 - business cycle expectations 24.9 38.3 46.2

NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption.

The “willingness to buy” indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: “Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?”

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months.