FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
German consumer morale rebounds more than expected heading into May
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 4 months ago

German consumer morale rebounds more than expected heading into May

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - The mood among German consumers
rebounded more than expected heading into May to reach a
three-month high, a survey showed on Thursday, citing confidence
that Europe's largest economy is heading in the right direction
and a dip in inflation.
    The consumer sentiment indicator, published by the
Nuremberg-based GfK institute and based on a survey of around
2,000 Germans, rose to 10.2 going into May.
    A Reuters poll had expected the headline figure to rise to
9.9 from 9.8 in the previous month.
    GfK said overall economic expectations, propensity to buy
and personal income expectations all picked up.
    The government has said political uncertainties linked to
Britain's vote to leave the European Union and protectionist
policies in the United States are clouding the outlook, but the
economy appears to be shrugging off those threats at present.
    Proposals presented by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
this week to revamp the tax system did not include a
controversial "border-adjustment" tax on imports, a relief for
German exporters.
    "Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future economic and
political direction of the new U.S. president and the Brexit
negotiations which are just beginning, German consumers believe
that their own economy is nonetheless headed in the right
direction," GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl said in a statement.
    This optimism has also lifted income prospects among
Germans, who feel job security is high.
    Income prospects have been given an additional nudge by low
inflation, which in March slowed down for the first time in
nearly a year.
    Buerkl, who linked the drop in consumer prices to the price
of crude oil, which came under pressure in March despite an
agreement among producers to cut production in light of the
resumption of fracking in the United States.
    A steady upswing of the economy, robust labour market, low
interest rates and tamed inflation are increasing a tendency
among German consumers to make bigger purchases.
    "Employees, who consider that they enjoy good job security
because of the excellent employment situation, will be more
likely to take a larger risk when making purchases," Buerkl
said.
    "If their jobs are not at risk in the foreseeable future,
the willingness of consumers to make larger purchases, which may
require a loan, increases," he added.
    The European Central Bank's expansive policy has
particularly helped boost private consumption in Germany, which
is one of three main growth drivers alongside construction and
state spending.
    The ECB meets later on Thursday and is expected to keep
policy unchanged. Sources told Reuters this week, however, that
many ECB ratesetters see scope for sending a small signal in
June toward reducing monetary stimulus.
   
                                 MAY 17    APR 17    APR 16
 Consumer climate                  10.2      9.8       9.5
 Consumer climate components     APR 17    MAR 17    APR 16
 - willingness to buy              60.2      55.5     55.4
 - income expectations             57.5      43.4     57.5
 - business cycle expectations     30.5      18.1      6.3
 
    NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the
development of real private consumption in the following month.
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
    
     
        

 (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.